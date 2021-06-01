Comprehensive April housing report: beware the inventory and price boomerang!

NewDealdemocrat | June 1, 2021 7:15 am



by New Deal democrat

Now that we have all of the April housing data, my comprehensive look at this long leading sector is up at Seeking Alpha.

It’s pretty clear that sales and new construction have peaked in the short term. So, what happens when all of those people who would have put their houses on the market in 2020, but didn’t because of the coronavirus, decide to put them on the market later in 2021 or in spring 2022?

