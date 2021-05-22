What’s going on with covid death rates by age?
I assume/hope there’s a non-scary answer to this question, but I don’t have time to figure it out, so I’ll just throw it out here . . .
From the NYT today:
How can cases and deaths have declined by the same amount since January, given that older and more vulnerable people have been disproportionately vaccinated? Has the infection fatality rate risen among the young? Is this just an artifact of timing, lags, and maybe the choice of start date? Or . . . ?
My two cents.
I suspect that the time frame is part of it. Most of the really vulnerable old died last year in the first third of the pandemic and most of the treatment improvements came by the end of last year. By the beginning of this year most of the cases were in under 65’s and under 50’s, at least in my state.
The younger folk weren’t eligible until a month or so ago, and they are the least likely to rush to get the shot. If essential workers were among the first vaccinated, they are also the ones most likely exposed as well and the reduction of cases should come from the people most exposed to others. Not the old folks who had already survived to the beginning of this year by their own risk-averse behavior.
Was there any breakdown of cases by age? In my county, the vast majority of the cases in total were under 65 by a 5 or 6 to 1 margin, even though the over 65 population is far higher than average. Most of our deaths came last year, about half in one month, after the local care center had almost everyone come down with it. After that deaths were ones or twos a week, if any.