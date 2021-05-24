Threatens “No” Vote Against It and Strongly Supports Jan. 6 Commission

run75441 | May 24, 2021 10:30 am



Lucy will again yank the the football away again after the House sends their bill to the Senate to be voted upon.

Sen. Susan (Lucy) Collins (R-ME) on Sunday insists she “strongly” supports a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol even though she has threatened to vote against it.

Stepping of her foot . . . while clarifying her demands.

“First of all, let me clarify my position. I strongly support the creation of an independent commission. I believe there are many unanswered questions about the attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6. We need to figure out how we can enhance security, why we weren’t better prepared.” “So I support the creation of a non-partisan, bipartisan commission.”

Wants creation, many unanswered questions, and needs to enhance security.

Collins demands; “Both sides should either jointly appoint the staff or there should be equal numbers of staff appointed by the chairman and the vice chairman, There is no reason why the report cannot be completed by the end of this year. I’m optimistic that we can get past these issues based on recent conversations I’ve had with the Speaker of the House and the House majority leader,”

Didn’t McConnell clarify? “After careful consideration, my decision is to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th.”

Yep, he did and carefully too!

McConnell also cited ongoing federal investigations into the Jan. 6 attack as a reason he opposes the commission.

Senator “Lucy” Collins is holding that football again giving Democrats the thought of maybe, just maybe she will let me kick it this time?

Forget it, Lucy is lying again.