Dan Crawford | May 14, 2021 6:03 am
Health insurance grew with corporatism and health care costs in the fertile ground of the New Deal era nonprofit BC/BS system. Eventually the for-profit FIRE sector took over the reins of health insurance since the for-profit FIRE sector reigns supreme in our dollar democracy with the best justice that money can buy. So, why not depend upon commercial lending to fund higher education? Just like trusting our lives to FIRE sector profits, entrusting the futures of our children to FIRE sector profits makes a lot of cents.
Legal Profession Statistics (americanbar.org) According to the demographics of licensed lawyers in the US, then the rule of lawyers is still the rule of men.
