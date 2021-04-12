Weekly Indicators for April 5 – 9 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | April 12, 2021 4:13 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The big news continues to be a bifurcation between the currently unfolding Boom, fueled by the fire hose of monetary and fiscal stimulus, and the fallout in the long leading forecast based on the increase in interest rates as a result.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment on the economic data, and reward me with a penny or two for my efforts.