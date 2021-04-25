The US may have crossed an important vaccination threshold

NewDealdemocrat | April 25, 2021 11:59 am



On Monday I noted that in Chile, where there had been a severe renewed outbreak of coronavirus despite an aggressive vaccination program, cases had plateaued, and this had occurred “when over 35% of the population had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 20% were fully vaccinated.”

Well, the recent upturn in cases in the US also seems to have plateaued:







And guess what? The plateau in the US started to happen about 10 days ago, when the US also reached 35% of the population having received at least one dose of vaccine, and 20% were fully vaccinated:





N [number of examples] = 2, so take with a few bucket-loads of salt. But while we can’t be sure that neither in the US nor in Chile will there be renewed upturns in cases, it’s at least a reasonable hypothesis for consideration, that both countries may have crossed an important vaccination threshold sufficient to blunt new outbreaks.