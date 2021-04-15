It is Ok to Lick Your Counter Top . . . Again

run75441 | April 14, 2021 9:21 pm



A few notes catching you up on stuff.

I would not recommend licking the counter top as it does not taste very good. In any case, the transmission of COVID-19 does not come from touching surfaces. And I am reiterating what I had read approximately a year ago.

The Atlantic‘s Staff Writer Derek Thompson reiterates what is pretty much known since the advent of COVID and ignored by many.

“Deep Cleaning Isn’t a Victimless Crime” brings the point home in its content on surface contamination.

Based on “epidemiological data and studies of environmental transmission factors; the CDC determined surface transmission is not the main route by which SARS-CoV-2 spreads. The risk of transmission is low in this instance.”

Fomites are “objects or materials such as clothes, utensils, and furniture likely to carry infection. The surface transmission of COVID is low risk in the spread of SARS-CoV-2.” Originally the thought was it to be a major contributor of spreading COVID.

Instead, COVID-19 is an airborne threat and spreads through tiny aerosol droplets lingering in the air in unventilated spaces. Rhinovirus is a common virus and the predominant cause of a common cold. It spreads via aerosols.

The solution is ventilating areas which may not be so due to being closed in by walls, etc.

And outspoken researchers such as Jose-Luis Jimenez, an aerosol scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, were insisting on needing focus on ventilation rather than surfaces and windows rather than Windex. Instead, they were being loudly rebuffed or ignored.

“Watching people troll Aerosol Science reminds me of Creationists telling Evolutionary Biologists there is no evidence for Evolution. My students in 1st semester Physics easily follow the fluid dynamics of your presentation slides (drag F, Reynold’s #, etc).” Clark Vangilder, PhD