Congress Steadily Degenerating

Barkley Rosser | April 13, 2021 6:44 am



I doubt this will surprise anybody, aside from those who might have hoped that Dems retaking formal control of both houses of Congress, if by narrow margins (with that margin shrinking in the House due to the 2020 election). But I have a more direct source for this conclusion.

I received a visit today from my niece and her family at our house about two hours southwest of Washington. She is Erica Werner, a longtime reporter for the Washington Post who has covered economics issues that Congress deals with. She has been high enough up at WaPo that when some of the major budget issues were being debated and passed, she was the lead author of the top front page story for several days in a row there. She also covered the passage of the ACE at Congress back when that happened. Anyway, she has been reporting on Congress for quite a few years and knows the people there inside out and really up close.

So she was visiting us because she is moving from Washington this coming Thursday, April 15, and was basically saying good-bye as well as having her young daughters see some family stuff we have. She is moving to Pasadena where now widowed dad lives and where she lived when young. Will report for WaPo on various west coast things. A major reason for the move involves family health issues I shall not get into here, but a loudly and publicly stated reason for the move is that she has declared she is “sick of Washington.”

So during this visit, I questioned her more closely on this. One thing that really upset her was the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. She was fortunately not there when it happened, but apparently several of her colleagues who were there were severely traumatized, something that has not been reported on publicly, although we have heard about some members of Congress and especially their staff that were.

But she admitted one more factor that has been building up. She has become disgusted with Congress itself, that it is getting worse and worse, just steadily degenerating. Her bottom line: every time a member leaves they are replaced by somebody worse, and these new ones have been getting really bad.

So there it is, from somebody who really knows Congress up close. It is degenerating to the point she wants nothing to do with it anymore and is leaving town.

