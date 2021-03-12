Open thread March 12, 2021 Dan Crawford | March 12, 2021 8:29 am Hot Topics Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
As Democrats start to work together on raising the minimum wage this year, one of the topics to discuss includes the issue of tipped wages. The federal tipped wage rate has been at $2.13 since 1991. Theoretically, an employer is obligated to supplement wages if tips come out below a certain level.
The recent House bill on minimum wages raised the tip wage to equal the regular minimum wage by the year 2027.
Eight states (AL, CA, HI, MN, MT, NV, OR, WA) now have a tipped minimum equal to their regular minimum wage. Sixteen states still have a minimum equal to the federal rate. The remaining states fall somewhere in between.
While some wait staff probably do quite well, especially in high end restaurants, for many other restaurant workers it may be time to bring tipped workers into line with other workers.
Here’s an article on the Democratic House bill:
https://ny.eater.com/2021/1/27/22251414/minimum-wage-tipped-joe-biden-jobs-legislation
The Economic Policy Institute is doing a lot of work on the minimum wage. Here’s a link to their page on tipped wages:
https://www.epi.org/minimum-wage-tracker/#/tip_wage/
Marco Rubio Backs Amazon Workers’ Union Push, Citing ‘Culture War Against Working-Class Values’
https://www.wsj.com/articles/sen-marco-rubio-supports-amazon-workers-push-to-unionize-in-alabama-11615559462
What?!