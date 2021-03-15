Kids Used To Sell Old Newspapers for Pennies

run75441 | March 15, 2021 7:46 am



I was told this by someone years ago. We tried to do this and were not to successful in the fifties. March Madness comment below.

Sen. Whitehouse: Dark Money Behind GOP Judges Is Now Behind Voter Suppression | Crooks and Liars, Aliza Worthington, March 13, 2021

“Sen. Whitehouse chairs a subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee that deals with oversight of the federal courts, and now that the Democrats are in charge, he is taking full advantage of it. He held a hearing on Thursday aimed at pulling back the curtain on the role dark money has played in the placement of judges at all levels.

‘Whitehouse: Courtrooms ought to be open places where you know who is present, not a place where powerful players can come masked behind front groups hiding both their own identity and their interconnections. The Supreme Court should not be a place that has a special interest-controlled fast lane bringing certain special interest-chosen cases before the court at high-speed, without the trappings of a real case or controversy.”

The politicization of SCOTUS makes for a good read.

Two Documentaries That Help Explain What’s Happening Today, Horizons, Nancy LeTourneau’s big picture look at politics and life, March 7, 2013

“I recently watched a documentary series on Netflix titled, Amend: The Fight For America. Will Smith narrates the history of the 14th Amendment (1868), specifically Section 1.

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

If you recall, The 14th Amendment is the amendment Trump said he could get rid of with an executive order. But like so many other forms of nonsense that came out of his mouth, that was a lie.”

A good read on a Monday Morning on what impact this act had on citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States immigration and also about the impact of the Chinese Exclusion Act (1882).

Rachel Maddow Calls Out Ron Johnson For Saying He Didn’t Feel Threatened Because Rioters Were White, Not Black, Crooks and Liars, March 13, 2021

Senator Ron Johnson is incompetent. It was onlt by the intervention of the Koch brothers money and influence was Johnson ever able to get into office. That and Dems lackadaisical approach to this election.

“The rioters of January 6th were white, so for Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson that was enough to not worry about them, because . . .

‘I knew they love this country, truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law, so I wasn’t concerned,” said Ron Johnson in a talk radio interview.'”

There are some who have words which would depict the intellect of this person who slipped into the Senate on the backs of funded political interests.

No, Trump Doesn’t Deserve Credit For Planning Vaccine Distribution, TPM, Kate Riga and Josh Kovensky|March 12, 2021

“With the COVID-19 vaccines starting to bring the pandemic to an end, former President Trump has stepped in to take credit for the feat.”

Both the Washington Post and New York Times, contend the fast vaccine rollout under President Biden builds off of a plan initiated by Trump. WaPo and NYT support Trump’s claim of his having a plan to distribute vaccine to which Biden was lucky enough to inherit.

“That’s flat wrong. A look at what actually happened in the Trump administration’s last months shows that the White House lacked a plan for the “last mile” of distribution, leaving that to the states while lobbying Congress not to pass much-needed funding that would spur state and local governments to get the vaccine into arms. “

More lies as supported by two major news outlets who should know better. There is no way, the vaccines would have gotten out to states without the intervention of the Biden Administration and Biden’s direct action.

NCAA Basketball March Madness is Back, Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune

I played small college hoops and at slightly over 6 feet (then) I wasn’t bad; but, I could not quite get over the hoop and was known as a “thunker.” You can hear it across the court when the ball hits the rim rather than drop through the net. Averaged 12 points a game and carried the ball a lot.

Hey Loyola is back along with Sister Jean.

“Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 101-year-old team chaplain for Loyola and undisputed MVP of the 2018 tournament, promised not to storm the court if she’s allowed to watch her beloved Ramblers in person inside the Hoosier bubble in several Indiana venues.”

The last time they went to the NCAA, I was scheduled to feed a bunch of Loyola students down at the Water Tower. Didn’t happen, as they opted to watch the first game with their friends. I received my Masters from Loyola. A different team this time and the same Center playing the post. We will see how far MVP Cameron Krutwig can carry them. “He became the fourth player in MVC history to score 1,500 points, 800 rebounds and 300 assists for his career, joining basketball legends Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird and Hersey Hawkins.” Good Company . . .

Did I ever tell you the story of the time I met Bill Walton and Dr. J? Maybe another time. not now.

The other team I tend to watch is University of Wisconsin. They looked really promising in the beginning of the season. Not quite the same as the last team which went far only to lose to Michigan which was discouraging. It would have given me bragging rights since I live just north of Ann Arbor. This time, its a maybe if they start to play consistently.

There are my two favs which are 8-seeded and not expected to go far in either instance. Maybe?

On the other end of the spectrum, some teams which did not make March Madness were selected by the NIT. Still, still a tournament and in the end, Duke, Louisville, Xavier, St. John’s and Seton Hall all turned down the NIT.

You gotta like the game and the chance to play. I did. Most of you probably have better choices and likes than I. Feel free to list them.