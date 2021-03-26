Jim Crow Rises Its’ Ugly Head “Again” In Georgia

run75441 | March 26, 2021 9:46 am



“Yesterday, Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia signed a 95-page law designed to suppress the vote in the state where voters chose two Democratic senators in 2020, making it possible for Democrats to enact their agenda.”

I am not sure the election of two Democrats to the Senate was the objective of the voters in Georgia. It is more the result of voters flexing their muscle and stating, Repubs had better start to pay attention to the constituency, otherwise . . .

“The new law strips power from the Republican Secretary of State who stood up to Trump’s demand that he change the 2020 voting results. The law also makes it a crime to give water or food to people waiting in line to vote.”

Before you think Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is some type of hero, he does have a history of winnowing the voting pool.

“The office of Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State (Brad) announced that over 313,000 voter registrations will be canceled by December 24 — 90 days before the state’s March 24 presidential primary — if their registrants don’t vote in next week’s municipal elections, return a form sent by mail, change their address online, or reregister altogether. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting, 122,000 are set to be canceled simply because of registrants having had “no contact” with election officials for more than three years.

Also . . . . a defiant State Rep. Park Cannon was arrested on Thursday while knocking on Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) door repeatedly during the signing of the controversial voting bill. Park Cannon’s knocks came as Kemp hosted a livestreamed event for the signing of a controversial bill making voting more difficult, limiting the use of ballot drop boxes, setting photo ID requirements for absentee voting, etc.”

A young 24 year old State Representative, Park had this to say;

We will not live in fear, we will not be controlled, we have a right to our future, and we have a right to our freedom. We will come together and continue fighting white supremacy in all its forms.

The young 24-year old Park Cannon showed more courage in openly protesting the signing of a voter suppression bill outside of sight by Governor Brian Kemp and his cadre behind closed doors. Kemp wanted to make sure there would be no public challenges live-broadcasted to his signing of a controversial bill.