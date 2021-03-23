Is Senator John Kennedy a Buffoon?

run75441 | March 23, 2021 6:00 pm



Republican Equates Gun Control To Attacking Sober Drivers, Crooks and Liars, John Amato

The Republican argument strengthens the militaristic ones inhabiting states like Michigan. Empowered by the rhetoric coming from a Senator (Kennedy) or a President (trump) of the United States, they storm the capitol or plot the kidnapping of governors with little fear.

John Amato: In response to the second gun massacre in a week, and a day after a new tragedy in Colorado, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) claimed that using common-sense gun laws to curb unparalleled carnage is like taking the driver licenses away from every sober driver in America.

I kid you not.

Republicans are claiming that having more comprehensive background checks, and outlawing semi-automatic assault weapons that kill an insane number of people is equal to taking away every gun from every legal gun owner.

During a Senate hearing on reducing gun violence, Sen. Kennedy said,

“We have a lot of drunk drivers in America that kill a lot of people. We ought to try to combat that too, but I think what many folks on my side of the aisle are saying is that the answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers.”

In Response:

Radio Justice @justiceputnam· You have to get a license and carry insurance to drive, and if you are a sober driver you don’t lose your car when a drunk does. I thought this guy was Ivy League educated. F*cking elite.

Radio Justice @justiceputnam· 50m So the Boulder shooter bought his gun a day or so after the local ban was overruled by the Repug Colorado Supreme Court.

Whata surprise for the public when someone can buy a long rifle after the state courts knock down a local ban.

“Judge rules Colorado cities cannot enact their own gun restrictions, case could move to state Supreme Court

‘Boulder has been blocked from enforcing its 2-year-old ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines in the city — potentially providing the state Supreme Court an opportunity to review whether the state’s cities can create their own gun ownership restrictions,’ a judge said.

Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman ruled March 12, the city cannot enforce its ban because under state law, local governments cannot prohibit the possession or sale of firearms.”

Amato: They’re called domestic terrorists. Home grown terrorists.

But Republicans want those terrorists to have access to guns because the gun lobby appreciates their business.