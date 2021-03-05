Comparison of COVID-19 Vaccines

run75441 | March 5, 2021 2:57 pm



How Do COVID-19 Vaccines Compare?, Kristina Fiore, MedPage Today

MedPage Today has a good article detailing each of the approved Covid drugs as of today. The information includes company name, vaccine name, efficacy, trial participation, type of vaccine, dosage, and patient side effects.

There is other information which is not necessarily needed for a typical or curious patient. If still interested, I included a link above. I think it is always good to educate people. The more you know, the better your decisions.