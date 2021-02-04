Shades of Greene

Ken Melvin | February 4, 2021 11:52 am



Even Scalia said that there could be restrictions, so how is that someone as certifiable as Marjorie Taylor-Greene got that gun permit? Anywhere? Even Milledgeville, Capital of Georgia, 1804 to 1868? Too bad that the founders didn’t see fit to keep someone so unfit out of Congress. “No Person shall be a Representative who shall not have attained to the age of twenty five Years, and been seven Years a Citizen of the United States, and who shall not, when elected, be an Inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen.” Never mind the he , surely and who shall not, when elected, be of good mind must be at least as important as be an Inhabitant ?

What are we to make of the newly elected Congresswoman who is a believer in QAnon, a disproven and discredited far-right conspiracy theory alleging that a secret cabal of Satan-worshiping, cannibalistic pedophiles is running a global … , and posts a video of herself harassing David Hogg, a Parkland Shooting survivor? What are we to make of the people who sent her to Congress?

We’ve no evidence that Walt Kelly ever went to Georgia, but he did work for Walt Disney and did draw comics about swamps. However it came to be, Walt Kelly was one prescient son of a gun. Indirectly, we owe him for Doonesbury, Bloom County and Opus, and Sherman’s Lagoon. But his biggest gift of all was his Pogo’s “WE HAVE MET THE ENEMY AND HE IS US.”

What is to be done about these states that send the likes of Majorie, Lauren, Lindsey, Marsha, Tommy, Mo, … to represent them in Congress?