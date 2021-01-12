You’ve Already Seen These Questions

Sandwichman | January 12, 2021 9:00 am
- Why is it that no existing society, nor society that ever existed, has arrived at universal prosperity, considering that in all times, and in all societies, excepting only the very barbarous, a few years would naturally have led to it?
- How is it that notwithstanding the unbounded extent of capital, the progressive improvement and wonderful perfection of machinery, canals, transportation, and all other things that either facilitate labour or increase its produce; that the population instead of having its labours abridged, works more hours per capita than it did years ago?
- Why has society never arrived at the enviable situation of universal abundant leisure, although so immediately within its grasp?