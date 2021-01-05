The Ridiculous, the Ugly, and the Remedy

run75441 | January 5, 2021 1:30 pm



I am not sure what AB Commenters and readers see on TV, in the news, or on the blogosphere. The news I am reading is surreal. I keep hoping we wakeup from this nightmare and things are normal again. Then too, what is normal?

One more event date to experience past January 6th, the inauguration. Will trump even attend, will he leave quietly, or will we still experience more raucous behavior?

Trump going golfing on inauguration day would be nice. He was never presidential material.

Fox News panelist defends Trump’s leaked call to Georgia secretary of state:

“He is a ‘man who fights”

As Reported by Media Matters for America, Media Matters Staff, January 3, 2021

From the January 3, 2020, edition of Fox News’ America’s News Headquarters

GAYLE TROTTER: The voters who wanted President Trump to have a second term voted for him because he’s a fighter. He’s a man who fights. And this is yet another example — A.B. STODDARD: [LAUGHS] TROTTER: — of where they are not going to — A.B. said this would be politically damaging and Jessica is giving advice to her political opponent. Well, President Trump doesn’t take advice from political opponents, and here is yet another example where he shows that he’s going to the mat for the over 70 million voters who entrusted him to fight back and this is yet another opportunity where he understands the radical leftist agenda that Joe Biden and his administration want to push — STODDARD: [LAUGHS] TROTTER: — particularly in the radical list of judges that they want to put on the bench who are politicians in robes and who don’t want to just fairly interpret the law but want to enact a liberal wish list into policy, through the courts. And so, President Trump understands the stakes of this election and the Georgia election, while it’s a state election, has national implications and is the only way to stopgap the Biden administration from pushing through the radical agenda of D.C. Statehood, Puerto Rico statehood, court-packing, and abolishing the electoral college and I will tell you that President Trump’s supporters are glad that he is continuing the fight.

“Trump’s Authoritarian Moment is Here,”

The New Yorker, John Cassidy, January 4, 2021 The President’s attempt to strong-arm Georgia into “finding” ballots is a reminder that far too many Republicans are complicit in his efforts to overthrow the election.

“an American autocratic movement with Fascistic markers.” Steven Schmidt, campaign strategist – John McCain in 2008 “The bottom line is that the @GOP has become a threat to democracy. I spent decades helping elect members of the party and it’s painful to admit. Their actions are a clear and present danger and should be treated as such.” Stuart Stevens, advised Mitt Romney in 2008

