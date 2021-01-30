Angry Bear Site Updates
Some Information
Both Dan and I have been waylaid by Medical issues. Both of us are slowly coming out of what plagues us. We both are a little bit slow in responding. Eric had Covid and is better now.
Dan did talk to the site people who run the servers and also program our capabilities which are on going. He brought to light some of the issues I have read on site and were indirectly pointed out to me. Some answers:
Site Programming Administrator
-Wanted to share (programmers talking) a little more information about what we worked on at your site this morning (29th). We upgraded your resource usage on the server and updated the site for this. The front end was snappy to begin with; however, the back end was a little slow. This should be resolved now (my addition of a reply to EM took forever this morning [30th]. Inserting this post was slow too. I will let Dan know).
-Next week (February 1st), website is migrating to a new server which should help reduce these notifications (me: those notifications that only you can see and I can not).
As Dan finds out more, I will pass it on to you in a not-so- grouchy manner.
Cool.
EM:
At least they know, there efforts are impacting us also. Hopefully, this is all done soon.
Surgery in the time of Pandemic. Thought I’d give that a whirl myself last week. Timing is everything right?
SW:
Surgery during a pandemic? Not if you want to live. They moved me in and out of the hospital in three full days and just enough time to give me two infusions. There are no guarantees you will not get stung by a yellow-jacket; but, why would you get close to a nest?
I think the decision for getting surgery depends on where you are getting surgery and why. My heart surgery was not an emergency per se but necessary to be done before next fall. Mass General Hospital is better at this than many hospitals. My son is a traveling nurse and has experienced a variety of situations that were deadly to patients.
I will keep us informed on site upgrades but keep me or run informed of your experience to expedite feedback.