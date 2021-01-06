Open Thread Jan. 6, 2021 Washington D. C. Edition run75441 | January 6, 2021 3:06 pm Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
If there was ever a time to call out the military, now is it. Here we have a presidential incited riot going on, forcing Congress to abandon the E.C. Certification process for the President-Elect, and we are unprepared to meet the issues.
This is plain stupid . . . the Congress, the White House police, Washington D.C. was not prepared for this. They should have had additional guards there.
All I keep hearing is: It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.
We’ll know where we stand as a nation a few days from now when we hear what Moscow Mitch says about all this. Today his retort to Cruz et al included blaming the Dems for “Delegitimizing” the Trump election and thus leading to the Cruz et al objections. See how he does it?
Toomey doing his best to speak against Cruz et al made sure to get his dig in too. We can’t get rid of the electoral college because then a few big blue states will run the show. Right, because elections are based on acreage and not population.
So, we’ll know where we stand in a few days when we hear the Republican’s responses.
My bet, it won’t be any better. No lesson learned, and the continuation of lip service to the Constitution while all’s fair in love and war.
If matters were in hand,, VP Pence would be
convening the Cabinet and invoking the 25th
Amendment to remove Mr Trump from office.
Alas, matters are not in hand.
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/01/06/us/washington-dc-protests/trump-after-largely-staying-quiet-as-his-supporters-stormed-the-capitol-tells-them-to-go-home
After weeks of promoting Wednesday’s rally in Washington, and remaining largely quiet as his supporters violently stormed the Capitol, President Trump issued a video urging them to “go home in peace” even as he continued his false argument that the election had been stolen from him.
As a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, breaking windows and forcing lawmakers and others to flee, Mr. Trump had avoided appearing publicly, instead urging his supporters twice on Twitter to respect law enforcement. He only issued a video after President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. called on him to publicly “demand an end to this siege”
In the video posted to Twitter, Mr. Trump told his supporters “You have to go home now,” and said that “we have to have peace.” But he also spent a large portion of the video falsely claiming that the election was fraudulent.
Twitter attached a warning to the video that said its claims were “disputed” and that the tweet could not be shared or replied to “due to a risk of violence.”
Mr. Trump concluded the video by saying that his supporters should be peaceful. …