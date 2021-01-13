Simple Commenting Practices at Angry Bear
Commenting Information & Practices
- We do not see every comment made on every post. We are also not at Angry Bear all the time.
- Notify us about offensive, discriminatory, etc. comments. Dan, Eric or myself will review them and take action if needed. Understand, we do not see everything.
- Confine your actions to reporting. Try not to answer someone who is making offensive, discriminatory, etc. comments as it may encourage them.
- Becoming indignant with us for offensive, discriminatory, etc. comments does not make the comment go away.
- Making an offensive, discriminatory, etc. comments will likely result in a comment ending up in the trash “initially.”
- If a commenter persists in bad commenting practices, the commenter will end up in “spam” and banned.
- To my knowledge, Authors can see the comments to their posts.
- To my knowledge, authors do have the ability to trash a comment.
Commenting to Posts
- Stay on topic to a Post. Off-topic comments can be deleted.
- Each week, Dan puts up an Open Thread. Off-topic comments or subjects can be posted to the Open Thread. The rules are the same for offensive, discriminatory, etc. comments on the Open Thread.
- If you disagree with the author on the a post subject, you need to post your own references to support your point.
- Picking a fight with the author of a comment is not going to help you make your point.
I believe just about everyone understands this. It is no different elsewhere.