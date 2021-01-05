Gabriel Sterling debunks Trump conspiracy theories

run75441 | January 5, 2021 5:41 am



During the call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger , Trump cited a number of voting fraud – conspiracy theories. The State of Georgia Voting System Implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling debunked each theory as being inaccurate or false on Monday afternoon, January 4th.

Its Monday and speaking in front of a poster that had many of the debunked claims Trump mentioned, Sterling starts off;

“It’s whack-a-mole again, it’s Groundhog Day again.”

This is a 31-minute tape provided by NPR which is worth listening to as Mr. Sterling reviews in detail each claim by Trump.

Georgia Election Official: Don’t Let Misinformation ‘Suppress Your Own Vote, ‘ NPR, Miles Parks