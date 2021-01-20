Covid Vaccination one dose or 2 II

Robert Waldmann | January 20, 2021 9:09 am



There is evidence from Israel that one dose of the Pfizer vaccine is less effective than was suggested by the few person-days of evidence in the phase III trials. In Israel “over 12,400 have people tested positive for coronavirus after receiving vaccine shots” Israeli health officials estimate that one shot is about 50% effective after 14 days . The control group is not matched, it’s not a randomized trial, but it is evidence that the second dose provides benefits on the order of the benefits of the first and is evidence against my proposal to delay the second dose.