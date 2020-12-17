The US economy is primed for takeoff in 2021

Dan Crawford | December 16, 2020 9:09 pm



by New Deal democrat

The fist vaccine against COVID-19 began to be distributed today. At last there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The pandemic has been dictating the state of the economy ever since it hit. But for the last several months and longer, the “high frequency” data I follow each week has painted a picture of an economy that “wanted” to accelerate.

But because the weekly data can be very volatile, a look at the more reliable, long-established leading indicators that are provided monthly or quarterly is worthwhile.

I have prepared a post doing exactly that, first with the long leading indicators that help us know the direction of the economy about 1 year out. This post is up at Seeking Alpha.

