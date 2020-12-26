Status quo bias and vaccine supplies
Here is a simple thought experiment on the use of scarce vaccine supplies.
Suppose that we had tested the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with one dose per person and discovered that they were 85% effective at preventing covid-19. However, due to an administrative error, we gave some people two doses, and when we analyzed the data it turned out that a two-dose regimen was 95% effective at preventing covid-19.
Only 200 million doses of vaccine will be available over the next six months.
Under these circumstances, the idea that we should switch from our initial vaccination plan of one dose per person to two doses would be regarded as insane. It is clearly better to give 200 million people 85% protection than it is to give 100 million people 95% protection.
Yet today, many people believe that we should vaccinate half as many people using two doses per person, simply because this was our initial plan. This certainly seems like an irrational framing effect, or a status quo bias of some kind, or hidebound, bureaucratic thinking, and it seems likely to lead to thousands of unnecessary deaths and prolong our social and economic misery by months.
Come on people! Let’s think outside the box.
But did we find it was 86%effective at one dose? Not a very rigorous approach, supposing vs reality. What is the reality? And there are other vaccines that are over 80% effective. Really thinking outside the box would be using those vaccines as well.
@Eric,
Perhaps you should forward your CV to the FDA to serve on their vaccine panel. I’m sure your suggestions have never occurred to all the virologist, immunologist and epidemiologists who currently serve and have worked for years, sometimes decades, in the field. Since the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the mRNA vaccines are all novel and unknown to these so-called experts, your wealth of experience with the virus, the pandemic and mRNA vaccines would be welcome!
Many epidemiologists etc. are also expressing interest in the one-dose approach:
although conjecture is more fun, a more scientific approach would you be to give everyone in California two doses but everyone in New York one dose then tally up the results. Do you see how it works? the economist seldom runs a controled study but usually posits conjecture.
Is it currently the case that if, say, 1000 vaccine doses were received by a hospital they would only vaccinate 500 people and save the remaining 500 for their second shot? Or is it more like they vaccinate 1000 people ASAP while expecting delivery of more doses within the month to enable the second dose? If the second scenario is true, and it is also expected that production and distribution rates of the vaccines is increasing all the time, does it make a significant difference whether they stick with the two shots rather than one?
Not all people are created equal in the eyes of a pandemic. Some are more vulnerable and some are more needed in healthcare. Some can stay safe at home. By the time those that need the increased protection are all vaccinated they we may have better data and more suitable environmental conditions for mass vaccination clinics. The present limiting factor is places and people to administer vaccines.
Mathiness is not next to godliness. Practical risk management is applicable to situations where risk is high and there can be no do-overs. For now the goal is survival, which is perfection of a kind.
Jerry Brown,
It is simply a better idea to begin vaccination with two doses until the most critical groups are vaccinated. We can always switch from two doses to one dose in the future if data supports that approach, particularly after the highest risk groups have obtained the maximum protection. If we started with one dose and later found that we needed two for the high risk groups and the booster needed to be administered just 3 or 4 weeks later, then we would have screwed the pooch. For the next two or three winter months the logistics of vaccination will be such a limiting factor that we are not likely to run out of vaccine even at the two dose rate.
We can deal with running out of ICU beds with a quicker response than running out of ventilators, but we are already shopping offshore to import nurses and physicians. My guess is that wherever that they are now then they already have their hands full. That places US hospitals in a bidding war for healthcare professionals. There is probably no regression analysis that fits that kind of regressive behavior, so all that I expect to hear here of that is crickets….
At least one single dose vaccine is in the works, so in a few months this won’t need to be a choice, especially if you are willing to take a 70 or 80 % effectiveness.
@JaneE,
Both the AstraZenica and J&J Janssen vaccines are single dose. Both are adenovirus-based, so mechanistically different from the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.