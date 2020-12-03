Kelly Loeffler’s Smears of Raphael Warnock are Met with a Metaphor
I thought this was pretty creative on the part of Reverend Raphael Warnock in responding to Republican and Kelly Loeffler’s campaign attacks on him.
If Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is worried about the deluge of negative ads coming from Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and her allies, he isn’t letting Georgia voters see him sweat.
In a 30-second TV response, the 51-year-old pastor was shown walking his Beagle down a tree-lined suburban street holding a bag of dog feces while telling supporters he knew the “smear ads” were coming.
“Loeffler is trying to scare voters by taking things I’ve said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor.
But I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are,”
Warnock dropped the bag into the trash and looked at the pup and asked:
“Don’t you?”
“Rev. Raphael Warnock’s allies warn of backlash in Georgia Senate runoff race over sermon attacks”, USA Today
Warnock should win with great optics on his side. How could a laid back black reverend walking a beagle lose down in GA?
Ron:
Dems always believe they have it taken care of and in the end, it does not materialize. 2016 and now 2020 are great examples of things which did not happen as planned. We do not do overkill well. I do like what Warnock said.Post Comment