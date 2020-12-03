run75441 | December 3, 2020 12:00 pm



I thought this was pretty creative on the part of Reverend Raphael Warnock in responding to Republican and Kelly Loeffler’s campaign attacks on him.

If Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is worried about the deluge of negative ads coming from Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and her allies, he isn’t letting Georgia voters see him sweat.

In a 30-second TV response, the 51-year-old pastor was shown walking his Beagle down a tree-lined suburban street holding a bag of dog feces while telling supporters he knew the “smear ads” were coming.

“Loeffler is trying to scare voters by taking things I’ve said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor.

But I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are,”

Warnock dropped the bag into the trash and looked at the pup and asked:

“Don’t you?”

“Rev. Raphael Warnock’s allies warn of backlash in Georgia Senate runoff race over sermon attacks”, USA Today