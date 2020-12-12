Feedback on the New AB System

run75441 | December 12, 2020 8:32 am



The new AB commenting and posting has been up for at least a week now. I would like to hear what “you” the commenters are seeing or experiencing when you comment. Please let us know so we can correct or improve what has been changed. Letting us know what you like is helpful also.

Some things I have noticed:

The system is slow to get into for posting and commenting.

Commenters are ending up in the trash bin where I have to go and restore their comments.

There is no resource to go to and find out what each function does.

Posting this, took too long

Your turn! Drive – by visitor constructive comments are welcome too, What are you seeing or experiencing?