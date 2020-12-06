Credit where credit is due

Eric Kramer | December 6, 2020 3:40 pm



I am often critical of libertarian economist Donald Boudreaux. This morning, I sent him an email criticizing a post of his in which he cited a study claiming that pcr tests for covid have a false positive rate of 80% or more. I pointed out that this is obvious nonsense, since overall test positivity rates, which include both false and true positives, have generally been in the 4% to 10% range. I also criticized him quite harshly for passing this (mis)information on in an uncritical manner. To his considerable credit, he published my comment in full on his blog and removed the link from his initial post.