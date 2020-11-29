“with our breathtaking landscapes and wide-open spaces, we’re a place to safely explore.”

run75441 | November 29, 2020 2:28 pm



South Dakota: the Land of the Free.

Celebrate what makes America great, and experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.

This is a bit of old news from September. Both South and North Dakota have emerged as the nations hot spots for Covid infections even though sparsely populated per square mile and with smaller populations than other states. The situation has worsened since this article was originally run by CBS News and if North and South Dakota were countries they would be #1 and #2 globally for cases per million with a death rate per million in the top ten globally. Is there no shame left?

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration announced Tuesday that it is using federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for a $5 million tourism ad campaign aimed at drawing people to the state. The move comes even as the state emerges as one of the nation’s top hot spots (#2 after North Dakota) for COVID-19 infections per million.

South Dakota with ~900,000 people ranks second in the US for Covid cases/million (89,412) and second only to North Dakota (102,269) with a lesser population of ~800,000. The death rate per million for South Dakota is 1065/million placing it #9 in the US and after more densely populated states in the US.

Considering South Dakota’s Covid infection rate of 89,412/million with a population of 900,000, a population density of 11 people per square mile, and comparing it to other states with greater population densities per square mile; the claim by Gov. Kristi Noem’s of South Dakota being “a place to safely explore”

If North and South Dakota were nations, they would rank one and two in cases per million and deaths per million (aside from other states in the US which have higher deaths/million).Thnk about it, how do you do this, boast about how safe you are in the US, and then appropriate money to encourage people to come to your state; when you are the worst of the worst for cases in the US and globally and top the death rate globally if considered a nation? If, and I don’t, wanted to be close to people with Covid; I can just step outside in Michigan and go to a grocery store.

Hospitalized in South Dakota, It sure is not 75 as of this week as stated in the article.

“South Dakota Governor uses coronavirus relief funds for $5 million tourism ad despite COVID surge,” CBS News, September 2020