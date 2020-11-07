Weekly Indicators for November 2 – 6 at Seeking Alpha

by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

With the almost certain election of Joe Biden to the Presidency, we can expect a much more organized and effective Federal response to the pandemic beginning on January 20. If the pandemic is brought under control by spring sometime (and maybe a vaccine becomes available), the ordinary function of the leading economic indicators will be resumed – which means they start to have extra importance right about now.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment in terms of what those indicators forecast, and reward me a little bit for giving you that information.

P.S.: Because I am in much better frame of mind for some reason over the past few days, I will probably put up an edition of the Coronavirus Dashboard later today or tomorrow, as well as a post-mortem of the election nowcasts.