"Spencer England," In Remembrance, November 8, 2020

Dan Crawford | November 9, 2020 10:27 am

US/Global Economics

Dan here: I received this note from Spencer’s son Matt late afternoon yesterday. Thank you Matt for the note. I knew Spencer as an economist who had a fact-based analysis of industry trends and a direct and clear way of demonstrating and describing a point to the discussion for over a decade. 2011 provides an example. Dean Baker noticed at times. I cannot find Paul Krugman’s mention but here is part of the year 2013.

Matt Spencer sent this note about his dad:

I regret to inform you that Spencer England passed away at 4:30 this morning Nov 8, 2020, due to health related issues.

He was a former Marine, had a love for economics from a very young age, and spent many years with the Central Intelligence Agency dissecting world economies after he served. He then went on to publish subscription-based monthly economic forecast models for major industries around the world until he retired about 2 years ago.

He loved submitting posts to your blog and would often talk about the stories he read here.

We hope that your readers enjoyed his posts as much as he did writing them.

He is survived by his wife, 3 children, and 9 grandchildren. You will be missed, rest in peace Dad.

Matt England

