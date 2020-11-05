Slow pace of improvement in jobless claims continues

This week’s new jobless claims were essentially unchanged (but at their pandemic low), while continued claims continued their decline, also to a new pandemic low.
On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, new jobless claims declined by only 543 to 738,166, just above October 3’s revised pandemic low of 731,249. Seasonally adjusted claims declined by 7,000 to 751,000, a new pandemic low (which was also last week’s number before revision this week). The 4-week moving average also decreased by 4,000 to 787,000, also a new pandemic low. Here is the close up since the end of July – for comparison, remember that these numbers were in the range of 5 to 7 million at their worst in early April:
Continuing claims (which lag initial claims typically by a few weeks to several months) on a non-adjusted basis declined by 537,898 to 6,951,731. With the seasonal adjustment, they declined by 538,000 to 7,285,000. Both of these are new pandemic lows:
cold weather forces some venues like outdoor dining to close again, and the pandemic continues to surge
does this mean that on Guy Fawkes Day 2020 the most important man in Washington is dr. Fauci? the second most important man in Washington Jerome Powell? the third most important Justice Amy Coney Barrett? 4th most = a lame duck president? you decide! you be judge!
Thurgood
