Is Trump Going To Attempt A Coup?
I realize that Joe Biden just held a press conference where he basically dismissed the refusal of Trump and a lot of other Republicans to concede the presidential election to Biden as “embarrassing,” laughing at Secretary of State Pompeo who earlier today talked about a transition to a second Trump term, and said it will all be over and fine by Jan. 20. Maybe, but I am somebody who has taken seriously for a long time words from people like Michael Cohen and more recently Mary Trump who have said he simply will not go willingly and will continue to refuse to accept defeat. I have watched various commentators supporting him from time to time thinking, “Will they support him if he declares martial law?” Unfortunately, I think a lot of them will.
He certainly is laying the groundwork for making an attempt. The obvious such sign was yesterday’s firing of SecDef Esper, reportedly because Esper made it clear in June he would not order US troops to move on peaceful civilian demonstrators in Washington. Rumor has it he is about to replace the FBI and CIA directors also. And the Undersec of DOD is also out. It certainly looks like he is trying to stock the top levels of the military and intelligence establishment with total toadies who will do his bidding. If he makes the move and invokes the Insurrection Act or simply declares a National Emergency, which, frankly, is in his legal power. Will these newly installed flunkies stand up to him? Who will?
I am seriously worried about this, and the more I see people like Mitch McConnell and Sean Hannity just spouting rank lies about the election, my concern grows. I hope I am wrong, but I am now afraid we may be facing a very serious showdown over this, and I see the refusal of certain foreign authoritarian leaders friendly to Trump, such as Putin, not accepting the result, as a sign that they would support him if he made such a move, and we know he really likes and admires those guys. This is a very bad situation.
I am not without concern Barkley but as long as law enforcement keeps his rabid cult members in check—-and I actually think they are a small minority of the minority who support Trump which in turn is significant portion of the minority who voted for him—I do not see any coup attempt getting off the ground. There is simply no money in it. I think all of his posturing is like a third string high school quarterback being thrust into a championship NFL game and trying to draw the other team offsides with a hard count on 4th down. Biden may never have a phone conversation with Putin and I will lose no sleep over it. He has talked with the foreign leaders who matter most and I am guessing he or his senior staff have had off the record conversations with a majority of Senate Republicans concerning how far they will let Trump go. Again they all want money and power and they get less of both if Trump is permitted to stay on— they all know how Trump rewards his yes men—the figurative bullet in the back of the head—so far.
It’s about fundraising for himself. Once Rs figure out he has no intention of sharing the largesse or in the Georgia senate elections this idiocy will stop. I predict the GOP will have to contribute up front to his PAC to entice his appearance. He’ll be a no show anyway.
Terry,
Biden will certainly call Putin, assuming he does not leave office in January because of Parkinson’s disease (a rumor I do not buy), and will meet him as well, probably G20 meetings, if nowhere else. They met when Biden was VP. This is not a big deal, although clearly Putin prefers Trump. But Biden and Putin will be better at negotiation START extension.
Ron,
If it gets rough, Secret Service will be key. But what if Trump blocks certification of results and then declares Insurrection Act? Will they throw him out if bottom line legal recognition of Biden’s victory is blocked and he is kept from being sworn in properly on Jan. 20?
For those of you who say it is all about money, maybe. But those closest to him, Michael Cohen and his neice, have long said he will super resist being removed. He may in the end have to accept and not attempt an outright coup, but he will never formally concede, at least accoeding to those folks.
My guess is that if he does try, it will not be the regular military, but those odd groups out of DOJ and DHS he called up for squashing demonstraters in DC and Portland: border patrol, prison guards, Park police, maybe some national guard from states run by pro-Trump GOP governors. With friendly SecDef, military may not be happy, but may be unable to move to undo it.
Barkley:
If the trump’s goon squads who were in Portland attempt to support him and endanger civilians, it is at that point, we will probably see Federal troops take action to protect civilians. Many of the retired generals are not favoring trump using any type of military against civilians. I suspect active duty military would follow suit.
This is not just abut Trump. This is also about the Republicans pushing the window. Seeing just how far they can go and learning what does or does not work toward their authoritarian unitary executive push. They learn quickly unlike the Democratic Party.
Consider this report: https://www.v-dem.net/media/filer_public/b6/55/b6553f85-5c5d-45ec-be63-a48a2abe3f62/briefing_paper_9.pdf
This comes from this article by digby: https://digbysblog.net/2020/11/the-anti-democrats/