Dan Crawford | November 25, 2020 8:53 pm
Crunch your own numbers! You do the math
!
assume for a moment that the total mass of Earth is
5.97237×10^24 kg (1.31668×10^25 lb)
!
then assume that one’s joule is equal to 2.78×10−7 kW⋅h( kilowatt-hours ), equal to 2.390×10−4 kilocalories (thermochemical)
!
then tell me how many joules of energy it would require to raise the temperature of the Earth by one degree Kelvin
!
then tell me how many kilowatt hours would be required raise the temperature of the Earth by one degree Kelvin
!
then assume that total solar irradiance (TSI) – the amount of solar radiation received at the top of Earth’s atmosphere is 1.365 kilowatts per square meter (kW/m²)
”
then assume that the Earth’s surface measures 196.9 million mi²
!
then tell me how long required for the sun to warm up the Earth by one degree Kelvin, assuming that all of the sun’s rays are absorbed by the Earth but none of them are reflected back into the cold universe
!
how many years
?
Then tell me if you are worried about global warming
!
HAPPY THANKSGIVING
Justin:
Back at yah, Have a safe Thanksgiving,
Hey Dan:
Thank you and have a good Thanksgiving. Everything is set with me. I just have to wait for the first infusion in two weeks. Sleepy and tired as all get out.Post Comment