Weekly Indicators for October 5 – 9 at Seeking Alpha

by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Because the pandemic so quickly and completely put the economy in a coma back in April, and the economy remains at severely depressed levels by most metrics compared with a year ago, in June I started to compared current levels with the worst pandemic readings. This week I went further, and calculated the best readings since the pandemic began for most indicators, and am tracking those as well.

The results as of now confirm that the economy has *slowly* continued to improve into the autumn compared with summer.

As usual, clicking over and reading will give you a comprehensive look at where the economy is right up until this week, and it will also reward me with a penny or so for my efforts in keeping you up to date.