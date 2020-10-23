Some things going on at AB
Briefly, fellow writers. Dan is changing a few things for the better. In the comments section, you should be able to bold or italicize things and do other functions which are normal when writing. We are going to track other blogs and news similar to what you may have seen elsewhere and have a special column for them. Freshen the place up so we can go forward another 10 years. Make it IPhone friendly (JF asked about).
I have also noticed some comments are ending up in “trash.” if you did not trash them, let me know and I will retrieve them and approve them. I am not doing it and for some reason the system is doing such.
Yay!
Carol:
We try. It has been a long time coming.
So where do I look for trash? I made several comments on SCOTUS which I did not think were particularly offensive and they never showed up. I accept if you determine they did not warrant being made public. 😊
Terry:
It is the system doing you in. Not Dan or I. Just ley me know and I will retrieve them,
Will there be a way to post images (graphs) in comments?
Arne:
I am not sure yet. I would like to have similar capabilities for commenters as what I have as a writer.