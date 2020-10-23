run75441 | October 23, 2020 8:19 pm



Briefly, fellow writers. Dan is changing a few things for the better. In the comments section, you should be able to bold or italicize things and do other functions which are normal when writing. We are going to track other blogs and news similar to what you may have seen elsewhere and have a special column for them. Freshen the place up so we can go forward another 10 years. Make it IPhone friendly (JF asked about).

I have also noticed some comments are ending up in “trash.” if you did not trash them, let me know and I will retrieve them and approve them. I am not doing it and for some reason the system is doing such.