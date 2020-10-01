Open thread on the “debate” Dan Crawford | October 1, 2020 8:08 am Politics Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Joe would not have appeared nearly so competent if not for the contrast of the obnoxious babbling moron in chief. Better dogs than Donald Trump have been put down because of their total uselessness. Joe’s TV ads work fine for him, better than his ad hoc performances regardless of how well rehearsed he had believed them to be, at least when Joe is subjected to bombardment from the AH in chief.Post Comment