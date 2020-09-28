Daniel Becker | September 28, 2020 10:25 am



I stumbled across this article at Electoral-Vote .com. They have a chart showing the control of the Secretary of States, Legislatures and Executive offices. They combine that with the current polling in each state and electoral votes. Their conclusion, more than hell would have to freeze over for Trump and the Atlantic’s article warning of a post election electoral steal to happen.

We have addressed many of the concerns that Davis and Gellman raise, and have been dismissive of most. However, Gellman builds a substantial part of his article around a semi-new concern, one that has gotten particular attention since The Atlantic posted his piece, and one that we would like to address. The general idea is that Team Trump will use the courts (or anything else at their disposal) to throw a wrench into the works, dragging things out, and affording state legislatures the necessary cover to announce that they will just award their state’s electoral votes by themselves, as the Constitution empowers them to do. In the worst case scenario, it could be a repeat of the Election of 1876, when many states submitted two different slates of electors, leaving Congress to figure out which slate to accept.

This analysis seems rather tight. That being the case, why did the Atlantic not do such analysis. Would that not have been the proper reporting, the complete reporting of the story?

Do read the article.