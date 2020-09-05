Dan Crawford | September 5, 2020 10:03 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for August 31 – September 4 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Another long leading indicator, corporate profits, are expected to improve substantially in Q3, meaning that yet another forecasting element for the economy one year from now has stopped being a negative.

Lots of conditions are in place for growth – but only when the coronavirus is brought under control.

As usual, clicking over and reading should bring you fully up to date, and it also rewards me with a penny or two for putting in the effort each week.