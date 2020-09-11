Open thread Sept. 11, 2020 Dan Crawford | September 11, 2020 10:06 am Tags: open thread Comments (7) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
This is what I remember every 9/11. Noell Maerz’s father, Ralph, wasa good friend and came to my wedding.
” The Maerz family didn’t immediately know that Noell was gone. “Everybody who lost somebody that day, they’ll say their son or daughter, if anybody’s making it out, they’ll be the one to make it out,” Erich said. “We said, ‘Noell definitely made it out.’ ”
Joined by his father, stepbrother and a friend, Erich went to New York. They handed out fliers with Noell’s picture and checked hospitals. Early on, a website listed Noell as a survivor; turned out the site had been hacked.
“It was such a roller coaster of emotions,” Erich said. “You never really had that final closure. How did he die? You just don’t know. Did he go down with the building? Was he in the stairwell when the plane hit? You think, he probably got killed because he was helping somebody. You just don’t know.”
Noell had been training for the New York City marathon. On Sept. 9, after he and his pregnant wife had attended a childbirth class, he’d taken his first long run, a 12-miler. He called his brother complaining about his aches. “I said, ‘Man, you’re in trouble because you still have another 14 miles to go,’ ” Erich recalled.
With Noell gone, Erich and his father decided to run the marathon for him. Ralph Maerz, then 54, did it with a month of training. Erich wore his brother’s number. Six weeks after Noell’s death, his wife gave birth to their daughter,
Noelle. She’ll be celebrating her 10th birthday on Halloween.”
https://www.inquirer.com/ph…
If Daniel Prude died at the hands of two ER nurses …
If Daniel Prude had died at the hands of two ER nurses (there are a lot of male nurses these days) doing what they were (mis)trained to do, there would be no talk of a homicide charge. There would be much talk of suing the hospital for malpractice — malpractice: not homicide.
Cops are not doctors. We throw them into all kinds of random violence situations — where they are often up against the red line of killing someone unjustly. Cops lack the four years of medical school and the 20,000 hours of clinical experience (called residency) to carefully pick and chose– and, lately anyway, if they unknowingly go over the line, suddenly we seem to be judging them by what an MD would know.
“The number of shooting victims for [Chicago in] July came in at 573, with at least 58 of them minors, according to Sun-Times records.” In July!!!
https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-crime-shootings-weekend-violence-murders/6346844/
It’s time for Black Lives Matter to get down on the real issue confronting poor neighborhoods — and get some real “federal help” that will really stop (the only thing that will stop) the killings, namely:
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
Get 50%-75% labor unions overnight, with no threats and no sweat.
Increase fast food wages 50% and consumer prices rise only 12.5% — due to 25% labor costs (Micky D’s). Double (!) more typical firms’ wages and prices rise but 12.5% — thanks to 10-15% labor costs (Target, Walgreen’s). Triple (!!!) extreme lowest labor cost firms wages and prices could climb only 14% — as low as 7% labor costs (Walmart).
Let’s guess that an average 12.5% increase in prices would cause 10% loss of sales — just to have a number to work with. If most similar businesses were raising prices at the same time there wouldn’t be many places to go for cheaper. With twice the money to burn, enough new low wage largess would work its way back into Micky D’s, Target, Walgreen’s and Walmart’s cash registers to make up for some of 10% sales losses.
With unions universally in place, labor would hardly ignore the opportunity to increase wages 100% while only costing 10% of sales. Sales would likely rebound even from that once newly flush labor starts spending.
This would even automatically cover a lot of the loss of low wage jobs after the virus has gone — as many households who lost one job would at least be getting paid twice as much for the remaining job. This is not a pipe dream — it’s just reversing the craziest thing happening in this country over the last half centry: the disappearance of labor unions.
As poverty disappears so does most crime — we all know. As everybody gets on the same economic level even the cops will stop narrowing down on people of color — they will identify with them more. That’s sort of the ultimate solution if nothing else works — doesn’t say much for human nature but what works, works.
Dennis,
I’m thinking that ER nurses would not have placed a spit bag over his head and then sit on him for no reason until he could not breathe.
Just sayin’.
EMichael,
If the ER nurses did (the police did not sit on him) and they were trained to do whatever they did it would be a case of malpractice not homicide. Even if the nurses had received no training — but had to deal with the circumstances on their own — had to as directed to. What started me on malpractice was the resemblance to MEASURED way hazardous medical procedures are played out (e.g., put on ventilator — hazardous to med persons because areolization of virus) — I see a lot of medical procedures these (76 year old) days.
Whatever the Rochester cops did they had done and seen done dozens of times before w/o anybody dying. Police are directed to get into RANDOM hazardous actions constantly — w/o the benefit of medical school and residency.
Dennis,
They killed the guy. Not by mistake, not by error. Simply by not giving a fuck about him.
EMichael,
Perhaps you are unaware of the concept of reasonable doubt. These guys sounded as if they were being as civil as they could possibly be to the guy to me — no Rodney King action. Your tone has much the sound of lynch mob to me: somebody get a rope! :-O
If he was white, E wouldn’t care………which is what happens all the time. The media never reports on it.Post Comment