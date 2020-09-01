Open thread Sept. 1, 2020 Dan Crawford | September 1, 2020 6:17 am Tags: open thread Comments (12) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Curious what the SS experts think of this flyer via Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-28/social-security-may-need-to-issue-bonds-to-remain-solvent?utm_medium=social&utm_content=businessweek&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-businessweek&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter
I’ve been wondering if something like this isn’t the answer to the lousy risk/returns on annuities. Maybe exchange one’s volatile 401K balance for nice safe returns on social security bonds?
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/31/opinion/trump-coronavirus-economy.html
August 31, 2020
Trump Had One Good Response to Covid-19. His Party Killed It.
Aid to the unemployed saved us from disaster. Now it’s gone.
By Paul Krugman
For the most part, America under Donald Trump’s leadership has offered an object lesson in how not to handle a pandemic. Delay and denial deprived us of any chance of containing the coronavirus’s early spread; impatience and further denial led to a huge second wave of infections.
As I pointed out in a previous column, a great majority of U.S. Covid-19 deaths have taken place since April 17, the day Trump tweeted out his support for demonstrators demanding that states end restrictions on high-risk activities.
And in America, uniquely among advanced nations, common-sense precautions like wearing face coverings and avoiding large indoor gatherings have become battlefields in the culture war.
Yet in one area — economic policy — America did a surprisingly good job, containing the hardship and collateral damage from the pandemic much more effectively than cynics, myself included, expected.
It’s true that employment and G.D.P. plunged, which was inevitable given the need to shutter activities that were spreading the virus. But the employment decline was concentrated in sectors like leisure and entertainment; it didn’t spread to the economy as a whole. And despite huge wage losses, poverty didn’t soar — some estimates suggest that it may even have declined slightly.
But notice the past tense. The Republican National Convention may have pretended that the pandemic was over, but the virus doesn’t agree. That effective economic response, on the other hand, is over. Trump, you might say, did one good thing this year — but now he’s stopped doing it.
And it was Trump’s own party, responding to his leadership or lack thereof, that killed the only praiseworthy aspect of his coronavirus policy.
What was unexpectedly good about the U.S. response? The Federal Reserve helped avert a financial meltdown, but that wasn’t a surprise: The Fed is a highly competent institution, and it remembers the lessons of the last economic crisis.
On the other hand, “competent” isn’t a word that comes to mind when you think about Trump officials, and the Republican belief that tax cuts for the rich solve all problems hasn’t wavered for decades.
Yet in late March Congress passed, and Trump signed, the CARES Act, a huge spending bill that in important ways was just what America needed.
Now, the act was a “Christmas tree” bill, with something for almost everyone. Small businesses got loans that they could convert into grants if they used the money to maintain payrolls. Big businesses got loans, too. Most adults got stimulus checks, typically $1,200, in the hope that they would spend the money and hence support consumer demand.
But the really crucial element of the CARES Act was expanded aid to the unemployed. Benefits were expanded to people like gig workers who had previously fallen through the cracks, and everyone receiving benefits got an extra $600 a week.
This expansion of aid to the unemployed did double duty. It alleviated hardship, letting laid-off workers continue to pay rent and put food on the table. And it supported overall spending much more effectively than those stimulus checks, most of which were probably just saved.
Who deserves credit for this very good policy? A recent Times article describes Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, as the “architect” of the CARES Act and the bill as a “victory” for Trump. Actually, however, the crucial unemployment provisions were devised largely by Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, and the most you can say about Mnuchin and Trump is that they didn’t reject Democratic demands that these provisions be included.
That’s something, I guess.
But Republicans hated that $600 supplement, insisting — with no evidence — that it discouraged workers from taking jobs. Trump appeared to agree, and — perhaps buoyed by rising stocks — encouraged Senate Republicans to take a hard line as key provisions of the CARES Act expired. And because Republicans refused to extend crisis aid, or make a good-faith counteroffer, the supplement expired a month ago, even though we’re still down 13 million jobs from where we were in February.
And no, $300 for some workers for a few weeks doesn’t fill the hole.
It may take some time before we see the full effects of this abandonment of American workers, but it’s a good bet that we’ll see slowing growth, a surge in evictions and, in general, the kind of mass suffering we managed to avoid in the first round of the Covid-19 crisis.
In retrospect, then, the one praiseworthy feature of U.S. policy in this pandemic year appears to have been a lucky accident. Back in March, the economy and the markets were falling apart. Democrats had some good ideas about what to do, while Republicans had no ideas at all. And a panicked Trump let himself be rushed into doing something good.
If we had brought Covid-19 under control, so that we could safely reopen more of the economy, that moment of accidental good sense might have been enough. But we didn’t, and it wasn’t. Trump did one good thing in response to the pandemic — and then he and his party killed it.
August 31, 2020
Coronavirus
US
Cases ( 6,211,796)
Deaths ( 187,736)
India
Cases ( 3,687,939)
Deaths ( 65,435)
Mexico
Cases ( 595,841)
Deaths ( 64,158)
UK
Cases ( 335,873)
Deaths ( 41,501)
France
Cases ( 281,025)
Deaths ( 30,635)
Germany
Cases ( 244,792)
Deaths ( 9,371)
Canada
Cases ( 128,948)
Deaths ( 9,126)
China
Cases ( 85,048)
Deaths ( 4,634)
August 31, 2020
Coronavirus (Deaths per million)
UK ( 611)
US ( 567)
Mexico ( 497)
France ( 469)
Canada ( 241)
Germany ( 112)
India ( 47)
China ( 3)
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-09-01/Chinese-mainland-reports-10-new-COVID-19-cases-Tqig5eiDrG/index.html
September 1, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Chinese mainland registered 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, all from overseas, Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday. This is the 16th consecutive day that the mainland has reported no domestic transmissions.
No deaths linked to the coronavirus disease were recorded on Monday, while 31 patients were discharged from hospitals.
The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 85,058 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, with 356 asymptomatic patients under medical observation.
Having apparently approached a containment of the coronavirus, the Israeli government incautiously opened schools and businesses, and the result has been a persistent community infection spread contributing to what are now 118,122 cases in the small country as compared to 85,058 through all of mainland China.
https://cepr.net/the-old-japans-debt-burden-is-reaching-its-limits-story/
August 31, 2020
The Old Japan’s Debt Burden is Reaching Its Limits Story
By Dean Baker
That’s a theme we have been hearing for decades. Japan is a huge embarrassment for the deficit hawks. It has a debt to GDP ratio of close to 250 percent, more than twice as high as in the United States, yet it has none of the problems that the deficit hawks tell us will come from high debt.
It currently pays 0.05 percent interest on its long-term bonds. Much of its debt carries a negative interest rate so that its debt burden is currently near zero. This means that in spite of its high debt, the country neither has interest rates nor faces a crushing debt burden.
It also does not have an inflation problem. Inflation over the last year has been 0.5 percent. The country has actually been struggling to raise its inflation rate.
Nonetheless, the New York Times quotes an expert telling us * that Japan cannot stay on its current course:
“ ‘When it comes to work style change and faster introduction of digitalization, the shock that came from corona probably made a bigger impact’ than Mr. Abe’s policies, said Takuji Okubo, the North Asia director of the Economist Corporate Network.
“With the economy in crisis, Japan’s next leader ‘needs to move in a different direction,’ he said. ‘The next prime minister will not be able to use monetary policy that much. The room for further expansion, for further easing, is very limited.’ ”
While Japan’s economy clearly has problems, like all economies, it is not clear what limits it presently faces. Its growth in per capita GDP and labor productivity is not very different ** than in the United States.
When people want to hold up Japan as a country that is suffering because of high debt, it is mostly just hand waving. There is little evidence to support this view.
* https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/31/business/japan-shinzo-abe-economy.html
** https://www.cepr.net/the-crushing-burden-of-japan-s-debt-and-other-scare-stories-for-small-children/
Yes, the man is clearly insane. Why do you ask?
“Tuesday On The Tarmac with the President* of the United States.
” ‘ A person was on a plane, said there were about 6 people like that person, more or less, and what happened is the entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, rioters, people looking for trouble. The person felt very uncomfortable on the plane…This was a first-hand account of a plane going from Washington to wherever.’
C’mon, people. The boy ain’t right.”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a33864125/trump-antifa-plane-anarchist-rioter/
