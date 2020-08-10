“Executive Order” Versus “Executive Action” Such As A Memorandum

Most of the news media has reported that President Donald J. Trump has signed four “executive orders” involving extending unemployment benefits at a $400 rate, deferring (or ending?) payroll taxes for Social Security (opposed by both parties in Congress), extending a ban on evicting renters, and extending student loan deferments. An important detail not mentioned in most reports that of these three of them are not actual orders but rather memoranda, which can count as “actions,” that essentially implore others to do something that requires Congressional action in order to be done, basically the first two of these, or is already happening (deferment of student loans, although this is complicated). Only one of them is an actual order that must be followed, the one regarding evicting renters, although all this order does is to make HUD “consider” extending the ban on evicting renters. The order itself does not actually do it. In short, these orders amount to a campaign list of wannabe actions, no actual real actions.
This is all obviously the brainchild of the incompetent and brainless Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, who is apparently incapable of making any deals and totally focused on the reelection campaign. So he “blew up” the two-week negotiations with Congressional leaders by most accounts by making rigid demands. I am not going into details, but there were obvious compromises available, just to pick one on the total size of the relief package. The Dems were proposing $3 trillion based on what the House passed months ago while the White House and some GOPs held to $1 trillion. Reportedly the Dems offered the obvious compromise of $2 trillion, but that was blocked by Meadows who simply made demands and warned if they were not accepted, Trump would issue “executive orders” to do what he wants. But, as careful analysis shows, only one of these is ab actual order and even the one that is an order that only orders a department to consider doing something.
“Executive Oder,” which I guess would be a lyrical homage, makes no more sense in this context than ‘executive odor,’ so your Freudian slip was not showing, but rather just a garden variety typo. Having had some training to look for Freud everywhere, there are still times that he is not to be found. Pity. Tragedy always begs an explanation to help one sleep at night. Pure pathos of ordinary human failings is less easy to digest and far more frightening.
We will have none of that here. Take your oders outside please.
"Stop me or I'll blow my brains out". What a bunch of dumb asses. The hole in the economy is so big that nothing Congress does is going to be able to fill it. The $3 trillion Democratic bill is inadequate, but the fact that they were willing to do it in an election year and help to keep the economy afloat when the performance of the economy is the only metric Trump isn't getting crushed on is notable. The fact that the Republicans weren't screaming for more is a tribute to how far down the rabbit hole of ideological nuttery they have fallen. It could have been other priorities. Infrastructure, school buildouts etc but pump the money into the economy and keep it afloat. Only blind ideologues fail to recognize the necessity of doing that now. Failing that, an adroit politician would want to shift the blame to the other side. But here is Trump swooping in and taking "credit" for actions that are going to make everyone worse off in the near term. The economy is going to get worse, much worse. The virus is going to get worse, much worse, and he owns it all. These guys are really bad at this.