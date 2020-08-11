Did July’s headline jobs number miss business closures, and so overcount job gains?

A second issue is whether the BLS has been undercounting job losses due to closed businesses. Let’s look at this together with the issue that the pandemic has rendered the seasonal adjustments counterproductive. Because the way to deal with both is to compare the Census Bureau’s household employment report, and compare both on a non-seasonally adjusted basis. So, all of the graphs below are *not* seasonally adjusted.

First, here are nonfarm payrolls (blue) compared with household employment (red) for the past 5 years:

There is always a big decline in January and a secondary one in July. Needless to say, they have both been dwarfed by the effect of the pandemic. But also, notice that both measures have bounced back since April, in roughly equivalent amounts, and both showed gains in July (again, remember these graphs are not seasonally adjusted, so the lack of school layoffs last month is moot).

Here is a close-up of the last few months. Again we see that the improvements in both the BLS employer survey and the Census Bureau’s household survey have been comparable:

The same shows up in the YoY% measures of both the BLS and Census Bureau data:

Finally, let’s compare the monthly % change for both measures over the past 5 years through this past January:

Again, note the large January and smaller July declines. In the case of July, it’s not unusual for there to be a one month delay in the Census (red) vs. the BLS (blue) decline. It’s also not unusual at all for there to be a month to month deceleration in job gains in the Census figure.

Now let’s show just this past year:

Notice that the scale of the % losses and gains is much larger. But the Census and BLS monthly changes are in line with one another.

In sum, comparing the Census Bureau’s household report data with the BLS’s employer survey strongly suggests that the official BLS jobs number has not been missing a significant number of job losses due to a spike in business closures.