Weekly indicators for August 24 – 28 at Seeking Alpha

by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The economy as a whole is being driven by lower interest rates, unprecedented Fed supply of new money, stock market gains, and – through July – the Congressional emergency stimulus and unemployment benefits. This is still showing up in all indicator timeframes.

It took a few weeks for the effects of the pandemic lockdowns to show up in late March and April. I am still looking for effects of the end of the Congressional emergency assistance.

