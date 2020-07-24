Open thread July 24, 2020 Dan Crawford | July 24, 2020 9:40 am Tags: open thread Comments (6) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
I’ve been thinking of industries that are ripe for (human) domestic labor that contributes to the welfare of this country (infrastructure, gov’t tech updating and maintenance, green energy). I remember when I was visiting colleges myself and with siblings, many schools really pushed how important (and profitable) elderly care will be, and this pandemic has exposed how much room for improvement we have in this field and child care. I feel this is a point Biden needs to be hammering home.
https://www.epi.org/blog/ambitious-investments-in-child-and-elder-care-could-boost-labor-supply-enough-to-support-3-million-new-jobs/
Ambitious investments in child and elder care could boost labor supply enough to support 3 million new jobs
July 21, 2020 by Josh Bivens
“Key takeaways:
Today, the Biden campaign released a plan calling for $775 billion of investments in child and elder care over the next decade, a large increase over current levels.
Based on our research, such an investment would support 3 million new jobs and substantially help stem the erosion of women’s labor force participation in the United States relative to our advanced country peers.
These public investments would provide support that makes child and elder care more affordable for families while also providing a needed boost to the pay and training of the care workforce.
It has been apparent for years that the United States could benefit enormously from a large public investment in care work—including early child care education and elder care. A substantial investment in children would lead to a more productive workforce in the future, spurring large income gains. Investments in seniors would ensure that a decent and dignified retirement is available to all, a commitment that the United States has so far failed to sustain.
Crucially, both sorts of investment would greatly expand the opportunities for working-age adults to seek paid employment. It is well documented by now that the employment rate of prime-age (between 25 and 54 years old) U.S. adults (particularly women) has stagnated relative to our advanced country peers, and it is equally as well documented that the failure to invest in child and elder care is a key reason why.
This morning, the Biden campaign released a plan calling for a broad set of investments in child and elder care. Their plan would invest $775 billion over the next decade, a large increase over current levels. Such an investment would substantially help stem the erosion of women’s labor force participation in the United States relative to our advanced country peers. In 1990, for example, women’s prime-age labor force participation in the United States ranked 7th of 24 among the advanced economies with available data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). By 2000, the United States had slipped to 16th of 35 OECD countries, while in 2019 our ranking was 30th of 35.
In an earlier paper, we noted that closing the gap in women’s labor force participation between the United States and its advanced country peers would lead to a gain of almost 5 million jobs. If an ambitious policy proposal—like the one proposed by the Biden campaign—could just halve that gap, then this would boost labor supply by roughly 2.5 million jobs.
In our earlier paper, we estimated the gains caused by a similar (but actually smaller) package of investments on just the child care and education side. These public investments would provide support that make this care and education more affordable for families while also providing a needed boost to the pay and training of the care workforce—a workforce that is dedicated but grievously underpaid relative to the importance of their work.
We found these policies would boost labor supply by nearly 2 million by themselves, drawing on work from Blau and Kahn (2013). Given that the Biden plan includes more generous child care and education subsidies as compared with the plan we evaluated, and given that it also includes substantial investments in elder care, we anticipate that the full labor supply boost caused by their plan could be closer to 3 million.
The potential labor supply gains by providing greater support for elder care are utterly enormous. For example, it has been shown that U.S. families provide nearly 34 billion hours of unpaid, personal work every year to provide care for older relatives. Any investment that allowed a nontrivial fraction of this work to be performed by professional care workers instead of unpaid family members would open up opportunities for these family members to search for jobs themselves.
It should be noted that many Republican policymakers are currently claiming they care deeply about the importance of spurring labor supply. This concern is the justification they often give for paring back the enhanced unemployment insurance (UI) benefits provided in the CARES Act passed in response to the economic shock of the coronavirus epidemic. But their stated concerns about the labor supply effects of these UI enhancements should not be taken seriously.
For one, in the near term, the number of jobs created in the U.S. economy will be entirely driven by labor demand, not supply. Evidence of this can be seen in the historically large job growth of the past two months, precisely when the extra $600 in weekly UI benefits was still available. In these past two months, even as enhanced UI benefits were available, an increase in labor demand (following the historic job losses of previous months) spurred historically rapid job growth (with 7.5 million jobs created in just two months), demonstrating conclusively that the constraint on job growth in this time was demand, not supply.
For another, boosting labor supply by impoverishing workers and chasing them back into any job that will take them in a depressed economy over the coming months would counteract the need to keep them safe and able to turn down work that might lead them to becoming vectors of spreading the virus. Given the recent explosion of new cases and virus spread, this is a real concern.
The appropriate time to worry about U.S. labor supply being a binding constraint on growth is in the long run after the virus is fully under control and the economy’s demand shortfall is in the past. And the way to boost labor supply in an effective and humane way is not to make the safety net as stingy as possible, but instead to make public investments that broaden the range of opportunities available for working-age adults. The Biden campaign’s commitment to making these investments is most welcome.”
Dude, lockdowns distorted “job growth”. The data is weak and poorly sampled. Those UI benefits were non events. All data is suspect.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/23/opinion/us-italy-coronavirus.html
July 23, 2020
Why Can’t Trump’s America Be Like Italy?
On the coronavirus, the “sick man of Europe” puts us to shame.
By Paul Krugman
A few days ago The New York Times published a long, damning article * about how the Trump administration managed to fail so completely in responding to the coronavirus. Much of the content confirmed what anyone following the debacle suspected. One thing I didn’t see coming, however, was the apparently central role played by Italy’s experience.
Italy, you see, was the first Western nation to experience a major wave of infections. Hospitals were overwhelmed; partly as a result, the initial death toll was terrible. Yet cases peaked after a few weeks and began a steep decline. And White House officials were seemingly confident that America would follow a similar track.
We didn’t. U.S. cases plateaued for a couple of months, then began rising rapidly. Death rates followed with a lag. At this point we can only look longingly at Italy’s success in containing the coronavirus: Restaurants and cafes are open, albeit with restrictions, much of normal life has resumed, yet Italy’s current death rate is less than a 10th of America’s. On a typical recent day, more than 800 Americans but only around a dozen Italians died from Covid-19.
Although Donald Trump keeps boasting that we’ve had the best coronavirus response in the world, and some credulous supporters may actually believe him, my guess is that many people are aware that our handling of the virus has fallen tragically short compared with, say, that of Germany. It may not seem surprising, however, that German discipline and competence have paid off (although we used to think that we were better prepared than anyone else to deal with a pandemic). But how can America be doing so much worse than Italy?
I don’t mean to peddle facile national stereotypes. For all its problems, Italy is a serious and sophisticated country, not a comic-opera stage set. Still, Italy entered this pandemic with major disadvantages compared with the United States.
After all, Italy’s bureaucracy isn’t famed for its efficiency, nor are its citizens known for their willingness to follow rules. The nation’s government is deeply in debt, and this debt matters because Italy doesn’t have its own currency; this means that it can’t do what we do, and print lots of money in a crisis.
Unfavorable demography and economic troubles are also major Italian disadvantages. The ratio of seniors to working-age adults is the highest in the Western world. Italy’s growth record is deeply disappointing: Per capita G.D.P. has stagnated for two decades.
When it came to dealing with Covid-19, however, all these Italian disadvantages were outweighed by one huge advantage: Italy wasn’t burdened with America’s disastrous leadership.
After a terrible start, Italy quickly moved to do what was necessary to deal with the coronavirus. It instituted a very severe lockdown, and kept to it. Government aid helped sustain workers and businesses through the lockdown. The safety net had holes in it, but top officials tried to make it work; in a supreme case of non-Trumpism, the prime minister even apologized for delays in aid.
And, crucially, Italy crushed the curve: It kept the lockdown in place until cases were relatively few, and it was cautious about reopening.
America could have followed the same path. In fact, the Covid-19 trajectory in the Northeast, which was hard-hit in the beginning but took the outbreak seriously, actually does look a lot like Italy’s.
But the Trump administration and its allies pushed for rapid reopening, ignoring warnings from epidemiologists. Because we didn’t do what Italy did, we didn’t crush the curve; quite the opposite. Matters were made worse by pathological opposition to things like wearing masks, the way even obvious precautions became battlegrounds in the culture wars.
So cases and then deaths surged. Even the promised economic payoff from rapid, what-me-worry reopening was a mirage: many states are reimposing partial lockdowns, and there is growing evidence that the jobs recovery is stalling, if not going into reverse.
Incredibly, Trump and his allies seem to have given no thought at all about what to do if the overwhelming view of experts was right, and their gamble on ignoring the coronavirus didn’t pan out. A miraculous boom was Plan A; there was no Plan B.
In particular, tens of millions of workers are about to lose crucial unemployment benefits, and Republicans haven’t even settled on a bad response. On Wednesday Senate Republicans floated the idea of reducing supplemental benefits from $600 a week to just $100, which would spell disaster for many families.
For someone like Trump, all this must be humiliating — or would be if anyone dared tell him about it. After three and a half years of Making America Great Again, we’ve become a pathetic figure on the world stage, a cautionary tale about pride going before a fall.
These days Americans can only envy Italy’s success in weathering the coronavirus, its rapid return to a kind of normalcy that is a distant dream in a nation that used to congratulate itself for its can-do culture. Italy is often referred to as “the sick man of Europe”; what does that make us?
* https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/18/us/politics/trump-coronavirus-response-failure-leadership.html
July 23, 2020
Coronavirus
US
Cases ( 4,169,991)
Deaths ( 147,333)
India
Cases ( 1,288,130)
Deaths ( 30,645)
Mexico
Cases ( 362,274)
Deaths ( 41,190)
UK
Cases ( 297,146)
Deaths ( 45,554)
Germany
Cases ( 205,142)
Deaths ( 9,187)
Canada
Cases ( 112,672)
Deaths ( 8,874)
China
Cases ( 83,729)
Deaths ( 4,634)
Sweden
Cases ( 78,763)
Deaths ( 5,676)
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-07-24/Chinese-mainland-reports-21-new-COVID-19-cases-13-in-Xinjiang-SnvgE1lEuQ/index.html
July 24, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Chinese mainland registered 21 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 6 from overseas and 15 domestically transmitted, according to the National Health Commission on Friday.
Of the 15 domestically-transmitted cases, 13 are in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and 2 others in Liaoning Province.
Of the 6 cases from overseas, 1 was reported in Shanghai and 5 others in Guangdong Province.
No deaths related to the disease were reported Thursday, while 18 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.
Chinese mainland new locally transmitted cases
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-07-24/Chinese-mainland-reports-21-new-COVID-19-cases-13-in-Xinjiang-SnvgE1lEuQ/img/0c8e99fb43cd40c4ba6dee228774c4c1/0c8e99fb43cd40c4ba6dee228774c4c1.jpeg
Chinese mainland new imported cases
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-07-24/Chinese-mainland-reports-21-new-COVID-19-cases-13-in-Xinjiang-SnvgE1lEuQ/img/8ff2b4ee28844a6db0a0bf4a15b2c10c/8ff2b4ee28844a6db0a0bf4a15b2c10c.jpeg
Chinese mainland new asymptomatic cases
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-07-24/Chinese-mainland-reports-21-new-COVID-19-cases-13-in-Xinjiang-SnvgE1lEuQ/img/e6e4e21ba49f454e8c7207970d16a02a/e6e4e21ba49f454e8c7207970d16a02a.jpeg
July 24, 2020
Coronavirus
US
Cases ( 4,197,515)Post Comment
Deaths ( 147,676)