Weekly Indicators for May 24 – 28 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.The news can be summed up in two words: “less awful.” With the exception of one employment measure, every other indicator has bounced off their recent lows, some very substantially. Meanwhile lower interest rates are setting the stage for growth after the pandemic effects ebb.
Lol, low interest rates don’t create growth. I mean, do you think about these posts???Post Comment