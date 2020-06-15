Weekly Indicators for June 8 – 12 at Seeking Alpha

by New Deal democrat

The short leading indicators have continued to improve, from awful, to less awful, to merely really bad.

But that the NASDAQ briefly made a new high last week, while the S&P was only 5% from one, while the coronavirus pandemic rages on, was simply insane.

