Weekly Indicators for June 1 – 5 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | June 6, 2020 8:12 pm



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The interest rate-sensitive long leading indicators largely turned positive as soon as the coronavirus crisis hit. As lockdowns have eased, several of the short leading indicators have also now turned – or at least are a lot less awful.

If the easing up and/or the huge protests result in a surge of new coronavirus cases, that could certainly reverse itself. But for now, “less awful” is the trend.

