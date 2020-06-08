Eric Kramer | June 8, 2020 8:48 am



Summary of initial polling:

Overwhelming agreement that officers should be fired

Strong agreement with murder charges

Majority agreement that policing is biased against blacks

Majority support for protesters

Concern about violence and looting, support for curfews and use of National Guard, and even military

Trump net 17 point disapproval of handling of situation

My takeaways – 1) there is real hope for progress here if the protests remain largely peaceful and protesters can separate themselves in the mind of the public from violence and looting, and 2) Trump may have badly misread the situation. See also here.