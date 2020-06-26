Initial jobless claims improve slightly; continuing claims resume decline

Weekly initial and continuing jobless claims give us the most up-to-date snapshot of the continuing economic impacts of the coronavirus on employment. More than three full months after the initial shock, the overall damage remains huge, with large spreading new secondary impacts. The positive news is that the total number of claims, including continuing claims, has resumed being “less awful,” likely meaning more people have been recalled to their jobs than have newly lost them.

First, here are initial jobless claims both seasonally adjusted (blue) and non- seasonally adjusted (red). The non-seasonally adjusted number is of added importance since seasonal adjustments should not have more than a trivial effect on the huge real numbers:

Figure 1

There were 1.457 million new claims, only 6,000 less than one week ago. After seasonal adjustment, this became 1.480 million, “only” 60,000 less than last week’s number. While the trend of the past 45 days of slight declines in new claims continues, this is the smallest weekly decline since the worst reading in April. Further, this objectively continues to show huge second-order impacts continuing to spread.

Meanwhile, after several weeks of no significant change, the “less bad” trend in continuing claims, which lag one week behind, has reappeared. In the previous four weeks, both the non-seasonally adjusted number (red), and the less important seasonally adjusted number (blue) had remained nearly stationary. This week the former declined by to 17,921 million, 4.873 million below its peak of 24.912 million five weeks ago; while the latter declined by 767,000 to 19.522 million, 5.390 million below its peak of 24.912 million reading five weeks ago: