Ask me anything — vacation edition

I’m going on vacation for a few weeks, so I am interrupting my normal blogging for something different.
(I’m not sure if you — or anyone — is interested in my Marshall 2020 Project posts, but I’m doing it for myself — and its a good distraction from every day crazy 😉
Anyways… I’d love to answer your questions about coronavirus, elections, jobs, trade, the economy, climate chaos, woodworking, watches, Amsterdam, sex, drugs, and/or water utilities.
Seriously — Ask Me Anything.
So submit your question (name and location optional), and I’ll figure out whether it’s better for me to answer them in writing here or in a special episode of my Jive Talking podcast.
Stay safe from the crazies, support your community, and (hopefully) take a little time off from all the crazy that 2020 has brought us!
Having read the “Marshall 2020 Project posts” for a while, I turned to look to some writing I am doing and my eyes blurred. Though the Project posts look to be interesting, I am unable to read a page with a blackish background without straining my eyes which are otherwise fine. I knew about this problem and always skip pages with blackish backgrounds, but I foolishly wanted to try in this case.
Thank you for the offer, however.