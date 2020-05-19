Open thread May 19, 2020 Dan Crawford | May 19, 2020 9:30 am Tags: open thread Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
This guy really has a problem with fair elections, and this is a scary story less than six months out.
” Georgia Republicans cancel election for state Supreme Court, meaning governor can appoint a Republican
Republicans will control a seat on the state Supreme Court for an extra two years.
The state of Georgia was supposed to hold an election Tuesday to fill a seat on the state Supreme Court. Justice Keith Blackwell, a Republican whose six-year term expires on the last day of this year, did not plan to run for reelection. The election, between former Democratic Rep. John Barrow and former Republican state lawmaker Beth Beskin, would determine who would fill Blackwell’s seat.
But then something weird happened: Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and the state’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, canceled Tuesday’s election. Instead, Kemp will appoint Blackwell’s successor, and that successor will serve for at least two years — ensuring the seat will remain in Republican hands.”
https://www.vox.com/2020/5/19/21262376/georgia-republicans-cancel-election-state-supreme-court-barrow-kemp-blackwell
Should be very interesting figuring out who is the better prognosticator of future economic trends and growth. Fed Chair Powell or the economic team at the White House. As of today they are basically 180 degrees apart. And Powell was featured in a high profile 60 minutes segment this week.
(pops popcorn)
This piece in The Atlantic says we can avoid a depression by spending $10T. https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/05/we-can-prevent-a-great-depression-itll-take-10-trillion/611749/
The number is a “stunner” but if you think about the missing demand in the economy it’s probably more realistic than not. And the cost of not doing it is likely going to be higher. Depending on whether you believe Powell or the White House/GOP
Kudlow is a member of the White House economic team.
He has never been right about anything in his entire fen life.Post Comment